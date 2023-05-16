The indefatigable students of class 12 rhapsodized as the results of Class 12 CBSE Board Exams were declared on 12th May 2023. Propitiously, the perseverance of the students and teachers has marked this year to be a momentous as all the students gleamed with a great triumph. 69 students from the Science and Commerce Stream had appeared for the exams and gratified the entire institution by producing 100% splendid results without any failure or compartment.

The triumph of toil today bears testimony to the fact that the students are fiercely committed to pursue excellence in all the streams.

In the Commerce stream, Aneesha Mukkara aced the chart by scoring 96.8%. Close behind her, the second topper, Alqama Faiz secured 96%, Rohan Sandheep and Abdullah Faiz with 94.4% attained the third position.

In the Science stream, Malav Mehulkumar Solanki topped the chart with 94.8%, followed by Dimple K Mathew and Maryam Abdul Rehman with 94.6% attained second position and Joel Mathew varghese with 94% attained third position.

The subject toppers : Aneesha Mukkara and Alqama Faiz (English -97%), Joel Mathew Varghese , Joel Joseph Mathews and Dimple K Mathew (Physics- 95%), Joel Joseph Mathew (Chemistry – 98%), Nidhi Ann Jai (Biology – 95%), Malav Mehulkumar Solanki (Computer Science – 98%), Rohan Sandheep (Mathematics – 90% ), Dimple K Mathew , Tasnim Azuddin (Informatics Practices – 99%) , Rohan Sandheep, Aneesha Mukkara, Sukhmani Kour (Accountancy- 95%), Aneesha Mukkara (Business Studies- 97%), Maryam Abdul Rehman (Economics- 97%), Aneesha Mukkara, Alqama Faiz (Physical Education – 97%) , Devapriya Daniya, Anakha D Dev, MAlav Mehulkumar Solanki, Danish Labib Fakih, Hannah Mariya Abraham (Painting -100%), Shafiya Faheema ( Artificial Intelligence – 100%), Rohan Sandheep ( Financial Market Management – 96%) , Devapriya Daniya, Shafiya Faheem (History- 89%) , Devapriya Daniya (Political science- 83%) , Rohan Sandheep (Entreprenureship- 95%) annexed eminence to the list.

