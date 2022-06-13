Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Integrity Affairs, Counselor Jamal Al-Jalawi, has stressed on the issue of providing what he called a safe work environment for employees, protection of workers from diseases and injuries and the application of laws to prevent child labor.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Labor Conference (ILC), Al-Jalawi said a range of topics of common interest were discussed between what the organization proposes and the concerns of the Kuwaiti labor market, reports a local Arabic daily.

Al-Jalawi added, “The conference, in its plenary session, approved the technical reports of the participating working committees, and discussed the possible amendment of the ILO Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work 1998.”

He explained, “This amendment includes safe and healthy working conditions to confirm the responsibility of the International Labor Organization to protect workers from diseases and injuries caused at worksites, as well as a preliminary discussion on good apprenticeships with the aim of creating a new international labor standard.”

He pointed to the World Work Summit which was held on the sidelines of the International Labor Conference, during which urgent measures taken by the organization and its member states were discussed to address the labor and social consequences of the multiple crises in the world, through a people-centered approach for peace and comprehensive development, with a focus especially on the most vulnerable groups.

Al-Jalawi explained that “the International Labor Conference celebrated the International Day against Child Labor, in cooperation with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), with emphasis ib a high-level discussion on comprehensive social protection to combat child labor.”