The Indian Doctors Forum (IDF) Kuwait, the premier socio cultural association of Indian doctors in Kuwait, commemorated the release of the 18th edition of their annually published health guide and held their “IDF DOCFEST 2023 -Melas of India, cultural variety show and released IDF Health Guide -XVIII – “Global Health Challenges.” at the Hotel Regency recently.

The Chief Guest H.E Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi, Hon. Minister for Health. The Guest of Honor were Smt. Smita Patil, First Secretary Indian Embassy, Kuwait and Dr. Abdullah Al Banna Treasurer KMA.

The event was attended by a galaxy of dignitaries including Ambassador of Nepal H.E. Durga Prasad Bhandari, Ambassador of Bhutan H.E. Chitem Tenzin, Ambassador of Greece H.E. Konstantinos Piperigos, dignitaries and diplomats. Vice Dean Administration Dr. Ali graced the function. Also present were senior doctors and departmental heads from various Hospital and Faculties from Kuwait. It was graced by the esteemed presence of senior Indian Businessmen and heads of various associations in Kuwait and Sponsors of IDF Health Guide 2023.

Dr. Anantpriya Vaidya Vice President anchored the program. The evening commenced with the national anthems of Kuwait and India. It was followed by recitation of the Holy Quran by Dr. Syed Mahmood Rahman. Dr. Thomas Koshy George, General Secretary of the IDF welcomed the assembled dignitaries and guests.

In a ceremonial touch Shawls, Garland & Mementos were presented to the dignitaries by the office bearers – President Dr. Diwakara Chaluvaiah & Dr. Samir Humad & Dr. Anantpriya Vaidya Vice Presidents, Dr. Thomas Koshy George, General Secretary, Dr. Sunny Joseph Varghese, Treasurer.

Dr. Diwakara Chaluviah, President of the IDF, welcomed the audience and highlighted the community health promotion activities which are regularly conducted by the IDF to raise awareness among the public about a variety of medical issues. He briefed them on the activities of the association. He took the opportunity to thank all the well-wishers and sponsors for the continuous support to the organization.

The inaugural address was given by Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi. He expressed pride for the health cooperation between the two great nations which is deep rooted historical bond of human relations. He praised the Indian Doctors and healthcare professionals’ contribution during Covid 19 pandemic. He welcomed the community initiative taken by IDF in form of health awareness, Health Camps and seminars.

He added that the topic of health guide “Global Health Challenges “ would provide attention and focus on the newer techniques and developments to combat the new challenges facing health care. He conveyed his congratulations and best wishes to the IDF for Docfest 2023 and offered his support for upcoming activities of IDF. He extended greetings and warm welcome to guests, dignitaries, invitees and IDF.

Mrs Smita Patil praised the Indian doctor’s dedication and work ethics. To highlight the selfless and compassionate work done by Doctors and health care professional during Covid 19 for which they are held in high regards and respect. She conveyed best wishes to IDF for Docfest 2023 and offered support and help for future activities of IDF. Dr. Abdullah Al Banna highlighted the valuable contributions made by Indian doctors. He conveyed greetings from KMA president and its office bearers. He stressed the close bond between KMA and IDF.

The health guide was introduced by Chief editor Dr. Hassan Khan .The health guide “Global Health Challenges”, is a collection of articles authored by experts in the various fields of medicine and related specialties and written in simple non-technical language

with the general public in mind. The health guide was officially released by Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi, Mrs Smita Patil, Dr. Abdullah Al Banna and office bearers on the dais.

Dr. Samir Humad, vice-president of the IDF, gave the vote of thanks and expressed his gratitude to the dignitaries, well-wishers and sponsors present for their valuable encouragement and support

The cultural program was anchored by cultural secretary Dr. Pooja Chodankar and Dr. Fibisha Balan. A visual delight of Videos, Music and Dances was presented by IDF members, the past and present office bearer and their family members to the delight of the

august gathering. The grand finale was a depiction of the Hampi mela, showcasing the grandeur of the Shri Krishna Devaraya’s Vijayanagara empire. The event concluded with a sumptuous Buffet Dinner prepared by the MasterChef’s of Hotel Regency. All the guests were gifted with health guide. Raffle draw was conducted with grand prizes for IDF Members.

The audience were enthralled by the creative, imaginative, exciting and one of a kind performance. The event was a grand success thanks to the hard work of the IDF members and their families.