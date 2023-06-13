On the commemoration of World Blood Donor Day, the Indian Doctors Forum (IDF), Kuwait in collaboration with Katch, is jointly organizing a blood donation camp on Friday, June 16th, at Al Adan Blood Bank, Ahmadi, from 10 AM to 2 PM.

The Indian Doctors Forum is a premier socio-cultural organization of Indian doctors in Kuwait since 2004. Presently under the guidance of Dr. Diwakara Chaluviah, President of IDF, with over 600 esteemed members working across various Ministry of Health and Private hospitals, IDF has received strong support from the Embassy of India and is affiliated with the Kuwait Medical Association.

Katch, an innovative tech start-up founded by a team of driven and visionary entrepreneurs, has rapidly emerged as one of Kuwait’s premier food aggregators. Its mission is to cater to diverse communities in Kuwait, offering an extensive range of food options at every price point. This collaboration marks the first of its kind, uniting two organizations for the noble cause of blood donation, making a profound

impact on individuals and their families.

The Indian Doctors Forum and Katch invite all donors to actively participate in this drive and make it a resounding success. Donate blood to become part of a compassionate community, inspiring others to join and create a ripple effect of positive change.

Donating blood is an inspiring act that has the power to save lives. Your selfless contribution can be the lifeline for patients in critical conditions, accident victims, and those undergoing surgeries. With each donation, you have the potential to save up to three lives, making a profound impact on individuals and their families.

The donation process is simple, safe, and regulated, guided by skilled professionals who prioritize your well-being. Join us in this noble cause, be a hero, and bring hope to those in need.

As a token of gratitude, Team Katch will be offering gifts and coupons to all the donors. Refreshments will be provided. Don’t miss this opportunity. Please click the link below to register and be a part of this life-saving event.

Register Here: https://form.jotform.com/231612722937456

Place: Al Adan Blood Bank, Ahmadi

Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/C59EZDDGGL3VeAUJ6?g_st=iw

Date: Friday, June 16th

Time: 10 AM till 2 PM.