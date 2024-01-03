The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on Kuwaiti citizens who go to the Republic of Iraq to practice their hobby of hunting must adhere to the procedures, regulations and instructions issued by the Iraqi authorities, particularly those visiting Iraq must clearly define the purpose of the visit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this is to protect and accompany hunters in order to avoid being exposed to legal accountability and to avoid the risks that they may be exposed to in this regard, reports Al-Jarida daily.

In cases of emergency or inquiries, please contact the missions of the State of Kuwait to the Republic of Iraq, through the following phones: Embassy in Baghdad 009647802604123; Consulate General in Basra 009647828444666 and the Consulate General in Irbil 009647511745555