The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority, Omar Al-Omar, said in a speech before the 2022 Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union being held in Romania under the umbrella of the United Nations, that the country was keen on enhancing the information and communications technology to achieve digital transformation by building an advanced digital structure, an Arab daily reported.

Al-Omar told the local press that Kuwait’s speech before the conference examined the importance of constant investments in digital technology to spread the fifth generation and fiber-optic networks throughout the country and achieve high quality services. The conference will run from 26 September to 14 October, with Kuwait’s delegation headed by Al-Omar. Kuwait joined the International Telecommunication Union in 1959 and has been a member of the ITU Council since 1982.

The Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union, which is held every four years, is considered the higher authority of the Union in defining general policies in achieving its goals and approving its role in the future.