The Indian Community School, Senior hosted the 25th CBSE Kuwait Cluster Chess Tournament, Mixed and Girls category from 2nd to 6th May with 336 participants from 20 different CBSE schools in Kuwait.

The 4-day chess tournament commenced with the inaugural ceremony scheduled on Tuesday, 2nd May 2023. The occasion was graced by Mr. Ravi Ayanoli, Principal FAIPS and Convenor, Kuwait Chapter, Gulf Sahodaya, the esteemed Chief Guest and Mr. Rajesh Nair, Principal Amman and Sports Coordinator, ICSK.

The programme began with the invocation of the Islamic prayer followed by a melodious prayer song by the school choir, Swaranjali. The gathering paid tribute to the nation by honoring the National Anthem of Kuwait.

Dr V. Binumon, in his address stressed on the importance of chess to improve the logical thinking, analytical reasoning and problem-solving ability of an individual. He congratulated the participants for seizing the opportunity to represent their respective schools and appreciated the mentors and coaches for training the students in the game of masterminds.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Rajesh Nair spoke about the importance of success and failures in moulding the life of a person. He quoted the words of Winston Churchill ‘Success is the ability to go from failure to failure without losing your enthusiasm.’

The Chief Guest, Mr. Ravi Ayanoli guided the participants for the competition and stressed on the importance of fair play and confidence. He conveyed his blessings for the game and declared the tournament open. It was followed by the auspicious light of the ceremonial lamp by the dignitaries.

Dr. V. Binumon accompanied by Mr. Rajesh Nair felicitated the Chief Guest, Mr. Ravi Ayanoli with a momento. Mrs. Susan Rajesh, Vice Principal of ICSK, Senior proposed the vote of thanks, which drew curtain to the formal stage programme and commencement of the competition. The gathering rose to honour the Indian National Anthem.

In Under 11 Girls category, FAIPS – DPS emerged as winners and Under 11 Mixed category the winners’ position was bagged by Smart Indian School. Gulf Indian School emerged as winners Under 14 Girls and Under 14 Mixed category. The Indian Community School, Senior bagged the winners’ position in Under 17 Girls category and Caramel School, Kuwait were the winners for Under 17 Mixed category. FAIPS – DPS stood as winners in the Under 19 Girls category and Gulf Indian School emerged as winners in Under 19 Mixed category.

The tournament concluded with the Prize Distribution Ceremony scheduled on Saturday 6th May. Dr. V. Binumon honoured the winners with medals and congratulated them for their successful win. The tournament was a grand success and was appreciated by the participants and the audience.