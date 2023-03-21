ICSK Junior celebrated Kindergarten Graduation Day on 15th March, and applauded the young enthusiastic learners for their commendable performance in the session 2022-2023.

The programme began with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by the rendition of the Kuwait and Indian National Anthems.

The honour of lighting the ceremonial lamp of knowledge was done by the Chief Guest Mrs. Lucy A Cherian, Principal Mrs. C. Sheeja and Supervisor Mrs. Shafika Yunus.

Principal of ICSK Junior Mrs. C. Sheeja delivered the welcome address and felicitated the chief guest with a memento.

In her address Mrs. C Sheeja pointed out that learning is a continuous process, with hard work and dedication. She humbly requested the parents to spend some quality time with the kids, while also appreciating the KG teachers for working passionately and sincerely in making this Graduation Day special and memorable.

The Chief Guest Mrs. Lucy A Cherian-Principal Indian Public School, in her convocation address complimented the graduates for their achievements, and appreciated the wonderful presentation put up by the LKG students.

Then, the school acknowledged with a memento, the sincere effort of selfless service put in by Mr. Nazeer K. Chhatriwala for the safety and security of the children.

Followed by energetic performances by the students and then honouring the graduands took place. Principal along with the Chief Guest felicitated the students with the Certificate of Graduation.

The program ended with the vote of thanks by the supervisor Mrs. Shafika Yunus.

It was indeed a joyous and memorable day for not only the little ones but also a proud moment for the parents and the mentors as they witnessed their children receiving their KG Graduation Day Certificates.