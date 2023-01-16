Indian Central School organized the much-awaited Carnival, ‘Winter Beats’ on Friday 16 December. The Program was inaugurated by lighting of the Traditional Lamp with the accompaniment of melodious instrumental tunes that set the ambient mood of the day.

Principal of Indian Central School, Sujata Sivakrishnan welcomed the audience to the delightful and meticulously planned Event.

DAS Schools Chairman, Mr. KO Mathew, Corporate Manager Mr. K. Sundaram and Community Affairs, CSR Executive, Ms. Stephanie Mathew graced the Inaugural Function and released a colorful Souvenir to commemorate this exciting Carnival.

History was made when the 29-year-old School launched the first ever Alumni Forum, ‘ICS Forever’, to reach out to ICS ians dotting the Globe with their Alma Mater. The endearing thematic message was Reconnect, Reflect, Reroot. More than 100 ex-ICS students responded with great excitement to meet at an exclusive Program at the Carnival.

The Day unfolded with scintillating Stage performances by the Kindergartners, Primary Wing, Middle and Senior Wing students most ably trained and supported by their teachers. Dance Performances from various Dance Schools in Kuwait City- Renegades, Stedison, Dancing Divas, Zero Gravity, Tanima Dance Academy, a Violin Recital by Irene Mariam Biju, Vocals by the talented students and Music Teachers of DAS Academy and an electrifying Egyptian Dance to the accompaniment of soulful Sufi music were the highlights of the evening.

The immensely popular TOTO Club with the most gifted siblings Tojan, Moses and Ruth Toby took Centerstage from 6 PM onwards, singing their way into the hearts of the audience and kept the pulsating crowd jiving and singing along with their popular lilting numbers.

The Emcees of the day, Ms. Luciya and Rajesh Nair kept everyone suitably entertained. Exciting Stalls, Games and rides, delicious food, Bingo and Magic Show, all ensured that the Winter Beats Carnival was a family entertainer.

The Grand Finale was the most exciting Raffle Draw with a Bumper First Prize of 25 gm gold sponsored by the Dar Al Saha Group, Second Prize was IPhone 13 by Bahrain Exchange Company, Third Prize of Return Air Tickets to India was sponsored by Go Air, Fourth Prize of 2 Nights stay in Dubai by Cozmo Travels, Fifth Prize of Travel Trolleys from American Tourister and 40 more attractive prizes and Gift Coupons sponsored by Lulu Group and Dwaihi Restaurant.