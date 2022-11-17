The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Kuwait Chapter organized an event called “Family Day” at the Copthorne Resort, Jahra.

This event was themed as a ‘Carnival celebration’, wherein all the members and their families indulged in a thrilling festive atmosphere which featured multiple games, exciting activities for children, various stalls, and even raffles.

While the prizes for the raffles were sponsored by Caesars Confectionery, Oriental Restaurant, Mughal Mahal, Marhaba group, Pizza Inn, Annapurna Vegetarian Restaurant and Pasta Mania.

This event is annually organized by the ICAI but were on a hiatus for three years due to the pandemic, making the comeback of this event an excellent opportunity for all those attending to revive the feeling of fun and festivity.

The Chairperson of the Chapter CA. Sriram Gopalakrishnan expressed his gratitude to everyone present and congratulated the Social Committee of the chapter lead by CA Trisha Dalmia, for organizing the event.

He further thanked ICAI’s annual sponsors Oracle, Al Mulla Exchange and NBK for their continued patronage and support to its various educational, social and sports activities through the year.