Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) Kuwait elected its new managing committee for 2022 – 2023 during the Annual General Meeting held on 29 June at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Kuwait.

The meeting began with a welcome speech by Vice-Chairman Gurvinder Singh Lamba, who briefed the members about the past three years’ activities and thanked everyone. He appreciated IBPC members’ support to the Indian diaspora during COVID-19 crisis and oxygen supply to India through volunteering and financial aid. Kaizar Shakir, outgoing treasurer then tabled the Audited Financial Statements for the last three years (2019-2021). These were unanimously approved by the members. Shivy Bhasin, senior advisor IBPC, then addressed the gathering and spoke on ‘Beginning of Indian Businessmen in Kuwait’.

Gurvinder Singh Lamba was then elected as the new Chairman of IBPC while Shakir was elected as the Vice Chairman. Other elected members were Soly Mathew as the new Secretary, Suresh K.P. the new Jt. Secretary and Sunit Arora as the new Treasurer. The new committee thanked the members for their trust and confidence in the elected committee. Election/Nomination processes were supervised and conducted by the honorary members of IBPC, Devesh Kumar, Ram Mohan Reddy, Anish Agarwal and S. Krishna Rao.

Established in 2001, the IBPC is a non-profit, non-commercial and a voluntary association of members drawn from the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, and comprises leading businessmen, senior corporate executives and professionals. Over the years IBPC has successfully established institutional linkage between the leading Chambers of Commerce and organizations from India such as ASSOCHAM, FICCI and CII and Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The Council aims at providing opportunities for Indian businessmen and professionals to develop business and professional activities in Kuwait and India, promoting business, trade and investment, building relations between Kuwait and India, organizing meetings, seminars, functions, cultural events and activities which in the Council’s opinion benefit the Indian business and professional community of Kuwait at large.