A 65-member delegation from the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) Kuwait attended the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2023 convention held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India from 8 to 10 January.

On the sidelines of the convention, the delegation met with the Indian Cabinet Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan, and the Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan. Minister Pradhan conveyed the Government’s appreciation for the efforts and support extended by IBPC to develop and strengthen business links between India and Kuwait. He also stressed that the Government would continue to support the issues of non-resident Indians in Kuwait.

1 of 4

Chairman of IBPC, Gurvinder Singh Lamba, welcomed the ministers on behalf of the Kuwait delegation. He introduced the Executive committee of IBPC and senior members of the community to the ministers.

He then briefed the ministers of IBPC’s activities and contribution in nation building and assured the ministers of the support that IBPC would always provide in strengthening and building Indo-Kuwait ties in terms of business opportunities, investments into India and exports from India to Kuwait.

IBPC requested the ministers to convey a sincere and earnest invitation to the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to visit Kuwait, at the prime minister’s earliest convenience, especially since over the past four decades there has been no visit by an Indian prime minister to Kuwait. The last such visit was in 1981, and a visit by the premier would help reinforce the historic ties between India and Kuwait and India that trace their roots more than a century ago.

The IBPC Kuwait delegation, which was led by the IBPC Chairman, also included executive members, Kaizer T. Shakir (Vice Chairman), Soly Mathew (Secretary), Suresh K.P. (Jt. Secretary), and Sunit Arora (Treasurer), as well as 65 members from IBPC Kuwait.

IBPC expressed their gratitude to the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, H.E. Dr. Adarsh Swaika, for arranging the meeting and interaction with the ministers, as well as his guidance and support for the delegation’s successful three-day trip to PBD 2023.

Also accompanying the IBPC delegation to the meeting with the ministers was the Chairman of Indian Community Support Group (ICSG), Rajpal Tyagi, President of BPP Kuwait, Binoy Sebastian, and President of Rajasthani Darpan, Dhanpal Panchal.