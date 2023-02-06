Indian Business Professional Council (IBPC) held a ‘Meritorious Awards’ function for Indian schools and students at the Indian Embassy auditorium on 4th February.

The program started with a packed auditorium attended by Principals, Dignitaries, Students, Parents, and Members. In addition to the guests in the auditorium there were almost 200 on virtual live streaming on ‘YouTube’ channel.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the traditional lamp by the Indian Ambassador H.E Dr. Adarsh Swaika along with Mr. Kaisar Shakir, Mr. Sunit Arora, Dr. Kamlesh, Mr. Soly and Mr. K.P Suresh. It was followed by National Anthem, sung by a school student Master Rohit.

Mr. Sunit Arora, director of the event began by welcoming the guests and relating the history of these awards. These awards show the commitment of IBPC towards education and knowledge by inspiring and recognizing Indian school children for Class 10 & 12th std. Dr. Kamlesh, co-director gave details on the selection criteria.

Mr. Kaisar Shakir, Vice chairman of IBPC gave a welcome speech and inspired the students by giving tips for their future endeavors. He also briefed about the IBPC’s forthcoming activities.

H.E. Dr. Adarsh Sawaika, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait captivated the attendees with his motivational speech. He wished all the children the best in life and having a clear goal in life. He also highlighted the importance of India & Kuwait’s bilateral ties.

The whole program was hosted by the 8 chosen students from Indian schools, who were trained by IBPC to make it a children-centric event. The selection criteria of the awardees were based on Indian CBSE board standards. 95% & above for 12th and 97% and above for 10th were the qualifying percentages. There were 99 students who qualified this year for these Awards. There were four Gold medalists & 8 Silver medalists who also got cash prizes this year.

Indian Education School (Bhavans) won the 10th std trophy and the 12 th standard trophy was taken by Indian Community School. The auditorium was filled with applause and cheering on the amazing performances of the students and schools.

Finally, a vote of thanks was delivered by Mr. Soly Mathew, secretary of the IBPC Executive Committee who thanked the Chief Guest, IBPC Education & Career Guidance Committee, Co-sponsor IIT IIM, and other sponsors, students, parents & media.