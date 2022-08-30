The head of the pediatric urology unit at Ibn Sina Hospital, Dr. Abdel Nasser Al-Saeed, announced that the unit has conducted 657 various types of surgeries during 2021 with, what he called, great success.

Al-Saeed listed the operations as 40 for kidney, 16 ureter transplants, 121 endoscopy, 379 “male congenital malformations”, 55 cases of undescended testicles, and 46 other cases, reports a local Arabic daily.

He said that recent years have witnessed the introduction of new endoscopic operations for congenital kidney malformations, amounting to about 90 cases, all of which were successful for all ages, noting that the Urology unit at Ibn Sina Hospital is one of the few centers in the world that performs endoscopic kidney operations for an age of less than 6 months, a breakthrough that characterizes the department globally.

He noted that the department participated in research and studies at the regional and international levels, and in conferences specialized in urology, indicating that the last study published by the department was on the lower urethra of children, June 2022 at the European International Conference in Belgium, in which “we have experience of up to 1,000 cases in the past ten years, the success rate was about 97%, and its results were impressive.”

Al-Saeed gave advice to mothers and fathers to visit the doctor without any delay if they see any symptoms in the child that indicate a urinary tract infection, and to follow the doctor’s instructions when diagnosing and his recommendations accurately, and to maintain giving the child an adequate amount of water, and to choose well-ventilated cotton clothes for children