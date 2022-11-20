The new owner of the Twitter platform, Elon Musk, announced, Saturday, that he will reactivate the account of former US President Donald Trump on this social network, after his account was banned after a number of his supporters invaded the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

Musk wrote on his Twitter account, “People have spoken. Trump will return,” after the positive result of a poll launched by Musk in order to make a decision regarding reactivating the account of the former US president, reports a local Arabic daily quoting AFP.