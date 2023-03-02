The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Dr. Badr Al-Mulla, Wednesday, denied what has been reported about him preventing the publication of the names of those accepted to work in oil institutions.

Al-Mulla said on his Twitter account: “I categorically deny what is being circulated about my issuance of a decision to prevent the publication of names, and I confirm that the names of those accepted in the KPC announcement in administrative specializations have been previously published in the Official Gazette (Kuwait Today),” reports Al-Qabas daily

He added, “The names of those accepted will be published in the KOC and KNPC announcements, respectively, according to the date of their approval.”