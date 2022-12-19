An international team of scientists has warned that air temperatures that are too high or too low increase the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

In a study, the experts analyzed a database of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases in 567 cities located in 27 countries during the years 1979-2019, and they obtained daytime temperature indicators from meteorological stations and by standardizing the data with the weather condition, reports a local Arabic daily.

The study included deaths of more than 32 million people due to cardiovascular diseases, including 11.7 million due to coronary heart disease, 9.35 million due to stroke, 3.57 million due to heart failure, and 670,000 due to arrhythmias.

The results showed that very high and very low air temperatures are related to the risk of death due to various cardiovascular diseases, such as ischemia, stroke and heart failure, as it became clear to the researchers that very hot and very cold days were the cause of 2.2 and 9.1 additional deaths per thousand deaths due to cardiovascular diseases, respectively in hot and cold days; deaths due to heart failure also increased by 2.6 and 12.8 per thousand deaths, respectively, according to Russia Today.

The study confirmed the findings of other scientists regarding the contribution of climate change to the increase in deaths due to high temperatures. Deaths are associated with an increase in the average temperature by about one degree Celsius compared to what it was before the industrial renaissance.