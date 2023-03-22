Hankook Golf Tournament was organized on 17th March at the Sahara Golf Club. An annual feature, organized in the month of March to herald the onset of spring season, it has been held each year for the past seventeen years with the exception of pandemic years.

Though the weather was rather unfavorable last week with intermittent rains and strong winds, thankfully it was quite pleasant on Friday with bright sunshine and a mild, cool breeze, which ensured conducive conditions for a good game of golf.

The tee-off commenced at 8 am, and as usual the game was played in the ‘Stableford’ format with ¾ Handicap Allowance. The players were divided into two categories based on their Handicap levels – Division A (Handicap 0 to 14) and Division B (Handicap 15 to 28). The players were from diverse backgrounds, covering not just Sahara Club members but other golf enthusiasts as well.

The star of the day was Hye Jeong Kwak, who achieved a fabulous score of 38 points to win the trophy in Division A, closely followed by another Korean Jung Jun Ahn at 36 points who claimed the second prize. As regards Division B, the first and second prizes were won by Ramesh Babu and Mohammed Al Arfaj at scores of 42 and 37 points respectively. The coveted trophy for Best Gross was won by Abdulaziz Al Sarawi , with a superb score of 72 points.

Among other winners, the prize for Longest Drive in the Men’s category was won by Yun Ho Lee, whereas Nearest to Pin trophy went to Mike Walters. Among the Ladies, both Longest Drive and Nearest to Pin trophies were won by the talented golfer Joung Run Won.

Prize distribution was organized in the afternoon in the gracious presence of His Excellency Mr. Byung-ha Chung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kuwait and Mr. Jeong Seung Ham, Managing Director of Hankook Tires, Middle East & Africa. Speaking on the occasion Mr. Kuldeep Lamba Managing Director AlMailem Group, thanked Hankook for their unwavering support for the past 47 years. Further, expressing his satisfaction at the enthusiastic participation from golfers, he complimented the Sahara-Team of Razmic, Richard, Leo and the support staff for their professional administration of the tournament.