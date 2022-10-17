A scientific study revealed that Mars in ancient times was inhabited by microorganisms, which later disappeared, because they were absorbing hydrogen, which led to a decrease in the temperature on the planet to fatal indicators.

This was reported by the French newspaper “The Guardian”, quoting French scientists, and the full study of the experts was published in the scientific astronomical journal “Nature Astronomy”, according to what was reported by “Russia Today”, says a local Arabic daily.

The researchers studied the state of the Martian crust and assumed that 4 billion years ago, microbes that absorb hydrogen and produce methane lived on the Red Planet. And it only needed a few centimeters of rock to protect itself from the strong radiation.

“Similar microorganisms could have inhabited any area not covered by ice on Mars,” said Boris Souteri, one of the study’s authors.

But the absorption of hydrogen from the atmosphere of Mars, according to scientists, led to a decrease in the temperature on the planet by 200 degrees Celsius, which led to the death of all living things living near the surface.

It is noteworthy that researchers from the SETI Institute did not rule out earlier the possibility of the presence of water on Mars in the beginning, as its atmosphere was mainly composed of hydrogen.