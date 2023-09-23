The Farwaniya Governorate police have arrested an unidentified expatriate for allegedly killing his wife inside their home in Omariya using an electric chord.

A security source told Al-Anba that the twenty-year-old woman with signs of beating was brought to the Farwaniya Hospital. She died after attempts by doctors failed to revive her.

After the security personnel and investigations men were notified of the incident, they went to the victim’s house in Omariya and saw the husband seated behind the wheel and after seeing the police cars tried in vain to escape and collided with the police vehicles.

The Public Prosecution has ordered the his detention at the Central Prison. Police have also seized from the man narcotics and psychotropic substances.