The Ministry of Interior has confirmed that hunting is strictly prohibited in Kuwait Bay in accordance with Environmental Protection Law No. (42) of 2014 and its amendments. The law states that Kuwait Bay, an area of special nature, is safeguarded from any environmentally harmful activities under Article (108), reported Al-Rai Daily.

The General Administration of Security Relations and Media has warned of legal action against those who violate the law by poaching or dumping wastes in the bay. Violators will not be dealt with lightly.

Instead, strict legal measures will be taken against them. The environment law must be adhered to by all, and the General Administration of the Coast Guard is responsible for enforcing it.

They have urged citizens to report any fishing violations, marine survey violations, or suspicious activities or objects in territorial waters by calling the operations number 1880888, or via Whatsapp at 66766630. Additionally, the emergency phone number 112 can be used to report any such violations.