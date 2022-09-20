Today, more than 200 non-governmental organizations have warned that according to estimates one person dies every four seconds in the world due to hunger and called for decisive international action to “end the escalating crisis.”

“Organizations from 75 countries have signed an open letter expressing their outrage at extremely high levels of hunger, and (made) recommendations for action,” reports a local Arabic daily.

The organizations said in a statement, that “a shocking number of 345 million people are currently living in a state of severe hunger,” a number that has more than doubled since 2019.”