Hundreds gathered at Graceland on Sunday to pay tribute to singer Lisa Marie Presley at the Memphis, Tennessee, mansion she inherited from her father, rock legend Elvis Presley.

Lisa passed away on January 12 at the age of 54. Earlier that day, she was taken to a Los Angeles area hospital after reports of a heart attack at her home.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, said during the eulogy, “Our hearts are broken, Lisa, and we all love you.” Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, role model and superhero to many people around the world.

The deceased has three daughters, actress Riley Keough and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, who are both 14 years old.

Lisa Marie has been married four times, including to pop star Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage.

She was the only daughter of Elvis Presley, who died when she was nine years old of heart failure at the age of 42 in 1977 at Graceland.

Elvis Presley and other members of his family are buried in the garden of the Graceland home. Lisa was also buried there, alongside the grave of her son Benjamin Keogh, who died in 2020 at the age of 27.