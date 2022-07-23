Meteorologist Muhammad Karam said the wave of humidity that affects the country will end and turn into hot dry northerly winds from today and continue for the next few days, with the temperatures in excess of 48 degrees Celsius.

Karam told a local Arabic daily that Kuwait was affected by southeast winds saturated with water vapor, which led to a rise in the humidity in some areas, particularly the coastal areas, exceeded 80 percent, and severely affected those with chronic diseases.

He pointed out that the wave of humidity was the result of the weakness of the seasonal Indian depression that accompanies the summer period, and this does not indicate the end of humidity, but it will return again, stressing that this period is the hottest in the region, which lasts until August 23.