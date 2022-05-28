The National Association for Family Security (Rowasi), has recommended amendments to the Family and Child Law to prevent the marriage of underage girls, human rights and women’s groups say.

This was disclosed at the conclusion of a symposium the association held in cooperation with the Kuwait Lawyers Association, and stressed on the importance of providing the necessary capabilities to the association to improve and develop services it provides, reports a local Arabic daily.

During the symposium, in which a member of the Supreme Family Council, Mona Al-Saqr, and a group of female lawyers and psychological consultants, participated the association stressed on the need to “take care of the category of young men and women who are about to get married, and work to raise awareness among them in dealing with the nature of the new married life.”

The meeting suggested “presenting a proposal to the Minister of Justice, to make amendments to the Kuwaiti Personal Status Law, to treat cases of second marriage — which often takes place without the knowledge of the first wife — by obligating the notary to inform the first wife of the husband’s desire to marry another woman and inform the second that he is married, and give right to the wife to remain in the relationship or to ask for divorce during a specified period if desired,” noting that many Arab countries have made such amendments in their personal status laws.

They called for the enactment of legislation regulating the use of information technology means to promote the spirit of stability, coexistence and family security, and raising the age of female marriage to 18 years, instead of under the age of 15, in accordance with the Child Law.