The continued closure of the Omariya Zoo by Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources since March 2020 as a precautionary measure to prevent the animals from being infected during the outbreak of Covid 19 pandemic looks surprising and confusing.

Nonetheless, PAAAFR has been spending a lot of money of animals and birds to feed them and protect the environment, reports a local Arabic daily.

According to informed sources in the authority, it obtained approvals from the regulatory authorities recently regarding sign a tender for the purchase and supply of various manure for the gardens, at a cost of up to 459,000 dinars, indicating that it will contribute to feeding the animals and birds, especially that the authority does not receive any visitors.

The sources informed Al-Qabas that no date has yet been set for reopening the doors of the Omariya Zoo, due to the failure to complete the work required within the comprehensive maintenance work, despite the many inquiries received by park management from citizens and residents about its reopening.

The sources indicated that the modernization of the infrastructure, electrical installations, refrigeration equipment, and others, is one of the main reasons for delaying the opening until now.