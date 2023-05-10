The HUAWEI P60 Pro is not just another smartphone, and there are many reasons why. For starters, it’s a masterpiece of design that deserves your attention. Secondly, it’s a phone that will make you fall in love with photography. And if you are already into photography, that’s even more reason to prefer this phone over any other. This phone has everything you need and more. In this article, we will go into the details of each of its outstanding features and tell you why it is our choice for the best smartphone of the year.

Rococo Pearl: One of a kind finish

Inspired by the French art style, the Rococo Pearl colourway of the HUAWEI P60 Pro is all about elegance and beauty. It has a gorgeous shine and texture that comes from natural mineral pearl powder. It gives every single piece of the HUAWEI P60 Pro a look that’s unique to itself. Each phone casing is handmade and, therefore, different. So you can have your own special Pearl Texture Design that’s one of a kind.

The HUAWEI P60 Pro also adopts the Eye of Light Design that integrates the essence of photography even into its aesthetics. This places the main camera in the middle of the module and the other two cameras around the main camera. This stylish design is sure to grab everyone’s attention.

Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera: Zoom into the night

You should get ready to level up your photography game with the HUAWEI P60 Pro because it can turn your night-time shots into masterpieces. The 48-megapixel Ultra Lighting Main Camera on the phone captures incredible detail, even in challenging lighting conditions. It can let in more light than any other phone. This means you can zoom in on faraway objects in low light and snap well-lit pictures with vivid colours and plenty of details.

The powerful low-light capability of the camera lets you effortlessly capture stunning sunset and sunrise photos and the vibrant colours of urban nightlife. You can make every photo an instant favourite. And the best part? The phone combines cutting-edge hardware and algorithms, so you can create awe-inspiring shots regardless of whether you are a professional or just starting out on your photography journey.

Capture every detail with Ultra Lighting Main Camera

If you are impressed by the HUAWEI P60 Pro’s telephoto camera, get ready to be blown away by the Ultra Lighting Main Camera. It’s designed to help you capture stunning shots in any lighting situation. It boasts the industry’s largest F1.4 physical aperture and introduces the Large Aperture High Transmittance Lens Group, improving light intake for better photos. Plus, the RYYB SuperSensing sensor enhances the camera’s overall light capture.

Moreover, with its ten-speed variable aperture, the camera intelligently switches between apertures to give you the perfect photo every time. Imagine snapping incredible night-time photos with the F1.4 large aperture, revealing hidden details in the dark. Or, capture your whole squad in focus using the F4.0 small aperture, no matter how close or far they are from the lens. And for those breathtaking landscapes, the camera switches to F2.0, delivering richer details and a beautiful depth of field.

So, go ahead and unleash your creativity!

Durable Kunlun Glass

The HUAWEI P60 Pro is not just a phone that looks nice; it’s also built strong. It gives you the ultimate protection of Huawei’s very own Kunlun Glass. With 10 times better drop resistance, you don’t have to worry when you are out and about with your phone.

Super fast 88W HUAWEI SuperCharge

As the phone supports 88W HUAWEI SuperCharge it can be charged from zero to 50% in just 10 minutes. It also supports 50W wireless fast charging making it safe and easy to charge the phone at any time, wherever you are.

A battery that keeps you going all day

Unhindered performance requires a long-lasting battery. That’s why the HUAWEI P60 Pro comes with a high capacity 4815 mAh battery within its compact body that’s just 8.3mm thick, providing plenty of battery life while also keeping a thin profile.

A smooth and immersive Quad-Curve display

The Quad-Curve Display on the HUAWEI P60 Pro looks and feels amazing. The screen curves around the edges, creating an immersive viewing experience. Whether you’re watching movies, playing games, or scrolling through social media, you’ll love it. Visually, the Quad-curve Display aligns perfectly with the smartphone’s back panel, which gives the phone a thinner look. Plus, it makes the phone easy to hold and use. You can swipe and tap with no hassle.

In short, the HUAWEI P60 Pro is the best smartphone you can get today. It has made groundbreaking innovations in both design and camera. On top of that, the long-lasting battery with convenient and fast charging can make your life easier. The new EMUI 13.1 also adds some nice touches to Huawei’s already great software experience. It is truly a smartphone that you will enjoy using, and that’s why we think you should go for it.