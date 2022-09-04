The Ministry of Health announced the start of the service of delivering health insurance cards “Afiya 3”, to people with severe disabilities who are unable to receive them, to their place of residence, free of charge, in cooperation with the Gulf Insurance Group, the company implementing the Afiya program, as of next Tuesday, provided that it shall continue to be enforced throughout the term of the contract.

The ministry explained that obtaining the service requires contacting the call center of the Gulf Insurance Group on the number 1811110, to register the data and determine the date of delivery of the card.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the Gulf Insurance Group, began distributing health insurance cards “Afiya 3” to retired citizens since last July 24, through 44 health centers, distributed across all governorates of Kuwait, until September 17 next.