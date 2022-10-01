The Ministry of Education, in coordination with the concerned authorities and cleaning companies, has readied the 118 schools which were used as voting centers for the National Assembly elections 2022, Thursday.

The students of these schools were given holiday and will be back in school the day after tomorrow, Sunday, reports a local Arabic daily.

Well-informed educational sources revealed to Al-Anbaa that the schools were not affected much by their use of the elections, especially that all the participating parties and supervising the electoral process were keen to preserve the facilities of those schools, and the voters have cooperated with the committees supervising the elections, and cast their votes according to the plan.