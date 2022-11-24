Portuguese captain becomes the first man to score in five World Cups during clash against Ghana.

Cristiano Ronaldo has etched his name into the history books as the first man to score in five World Cups, as he helped Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 in their thrilling opener for Qatar 2022.

The 37-year-old’s thumping 61st-minute penalty put Fernando Santos’s side ahead, but their advantage did not last long with Ghana captain Andre Ayew drawing his side level in the 73rd minute.

Portugal then made their earlier dominance count, with Joao Felix and Rafael Leao netting to make it 3-1 as the final 10 minutes of normal time approached.

Any hopes they had of a comfortable stroll to victory, however, were undermined by Osman Bukari, who converted to make it 3-2 in the 89th minute.

A tense nine minutes of extra time followed, but the Portuguese clung on to put themselves top of Group H following Uruguay and South Korea’s scoreless draw earlier on Thursday.

Source: aljazeera.com