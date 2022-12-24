STAFF REPORT

Ambassador of Tajikistan H.E. Dr. Zubaydullo Zubaydov held a grand reception to mark the opening ceremony of the historic first direct flight between Kuwait and Dushanbe.

Addressing an exclusive gathering of diplomats, travel fraternity and media personnel, Ambassador Zubaydov said, “On 29 December, 2022, we will inaugurate the first direct flight of the Kuwaiti carrier Jazeera Airways from Kuwait to the Tajik capital Dushanbe. He pointed out that the twice weekly flight will gradually be increased as the tourism, economic and cultural cooperation between the two nations expand.

Elaborating on the tourism potential of Tajikistan, the ambassador pointed out that the Republic of Tajikistan has huge tourism potential and offers lucrative investment opportunities for Kuwaiti investors. The country also provides various tourism attractions and natural landscapes that are ideal for Kuwaiti families as well as for expatriates. Ambassador Zubaydov congratulated people of both countries on the opening of direct flights and rapprochement of the Republic of Tajikistan and the State of Kuwait and wished the two brotherly states perpetual peace, stability, and prosperity.

He also took the opportunity to thank all related government entities, including the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, and the aviation authorities in both countries for their kind efforts and continuous support, as well as the entire team of Jazeera Airways for its worthwhile, efficient, and close partnership.

The new route is part of Jazeera Airways expansion in the Middle East, Asia and Europe and by announcing a new direct service from Kuwait to the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, it will also connect pilgrims to Saudi Arabia as well as offer a new travel destination for nature and adventure seekers as well as those interested in history and culture. The route will begin operations from 29 December and will be operated on Thursdays and Saturdays. Flights will land at Dushanbe International Airport (DYU).

Speaking ahead of the inaugural flight, Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Ramachandran, said: “Jazeera today flies to many CIS countries, operating underserved routes from the Middle East that cater to a latent demand for religious tourism and simulates new demand from tourists who want to explore culturally- rich countries that are a few hours away.”

Tajikistan is known for its adventure, health, historical, cultural and ecotourism. Tajikistan offers travelers inspiring natural landscapes with mountain peaks, alpine meadows and lakes, and provides trekking opportunities and more in the Pamir and Fann Mountains, in addition to having national parks that protect this region’s endangered plants and animals. Tajikistan is also home to the many natural mineral springs that have become coveted destinations for health treatments and wellbeing. Away from natural places, the country is rich in historical and cultural attractions being an ancient state that has witnessed many civilizations and empires throughout its history.