Buckingham Palace continued to reveal more details of the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles next Saturday, saying that it will witness the use of a group of historical chairs.

The historic St. Edward’s Chair made more than 700 years ago and first used at the coronation of King Edward II in 1308, will be used during Charles’ coronation, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Reuters

In addition, the palace said in a statement, the king and his wife Camilla will sit at different stages of the ceremony on other historic chairs.

The palace added that the chairs that will be used during the early parts of the ceremony and those that will be used for Camilla’s coronation were made for the coronation of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth, in 1953.

Charles and Camilla will also sit on the throne during some parts of the coronation ceremony.

These two chairs were made for the coronation of King George VI and his wife, Queen Elizabeth, later known as the Queen Mother, in 1937. The palace said that the royal group’s chairs “were restored and adapted as needed.”