The Royal Court announces that, at the invitation of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Holiness Pope Francis will pay a historic four-day official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain on the 3rd of November 2022.

His Holiness will participate in the “Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence,” which will be held under the patronage of His Majesty the King.

The Royal Court looks forward to welcoming His Holiness the Pope to the Kingdom of Bahrain, acknowledging his sincere efforts to promote a culture of dialogue and peaceful coexistence.