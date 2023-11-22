The ceremony to handover credentials was held at the Bayan Palace this morning as His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received the credentials of several ambassadors accredited to the State of Kuwait.

Ambassador Andráš Szabo as Ambassador of Hungary.

Ambassador Nusret Bin Muhammad Çanchar as Ambassador of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ambassador Sinan Rakan Muhammad Al-Majali as Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

1 of 5

Ambassador Ghana Shyam Lamsal as Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

Ambassador Muhammad Habib Idris as Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana.

Ambassador Ioannis Plautas as Ambassador of Greece.

The celebration ceremony was attended by senior state officials.

Source: KUNA