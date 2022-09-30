His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable expressing gratitude on Friday to National Guard President,Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah,and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

In his cable, he also thanked, Dr. Rana Al-Fares Minister of Municipal Affairs and StateMinster of Communications and Information Technology and Acting Minister of State forHousing Affairs and Urban Development, Minister of Information, Culture and Minister ofYouth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, and Dr. Ali Al-Mudahf Minister of Education, HigherEducation and Scientific Research.

While also addressing State Minister for Nazaha and Minster of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs,Jamal Al-Jalawi, Minister of Health Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed, and Minister of Commerce andIndustry, Minster of Social Affairs and Community Development Fahad Al-Shuraian.

His Highness gravelly thanked all involved for their efforts to organize this nation’scelebration of democracy, and the exertions that helped facilitate the success of the 2022National Assembly elections.

The way the elections took place reveals Kuwait’s democratic celebration, and its citizen’sdevotion to the principal of democracy and the spirit of responsibility and cooperation toexercise their constitutional right that characterizes our society.

He also obliged the Supreme Judicial Committee supervising the conduct of these elections,and the efforts put forth to facilitate the voting-polls in a proficient and transparent manner,Asking God Almighty to bestow his hands of grace on all in-service to this country under theleadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – KUNA