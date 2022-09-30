His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of acknowledgement onFriday thanking National Guard President, Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Prime Minister Sheikh AhmadNawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of InteriorSheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Furthermore His Highness the Amir expressed sincere gratitude to all parties involved in serving tofacilitate the 2022 National Assembly elections, as outstanding collaborative efforts acclaimed the processimpressively, while also directing special thanks to all MOI departments for their efforts throughout the duration as voters were casting their ballets.

The cable also thanked, Dr. Rana Al-Fares Minister of Municipal Affairs and State Minster ofCommunications and Information Technology and Acting Minister of State for Housing Affairs and UrbanDevelopment, Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, andDr. Ali Al-Mudahf Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Gratitude was also extended to State Minister for Nazaha and Minster of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, JamalAl-Jalawi, Minister of Health Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed, and Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minster ofSocial Affairs and Community Development Fahad Al-Shuraian.

His Highness was also pleased of the voter turnout for this year’s elections, as citizens exercise their rightto vote in an ordain manner fluently, to strengthen the democratic process which shapes our democraticnational government.

His Highness the Amir expressed appreciation to the Supreme Judicial Committee supervising theelections, and the efforts put forth to facilitate the voting process in an efficient and transparent manner. – KUNA