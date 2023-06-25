The electrical load index yesterday recorded the highest load for the current summer, due to the rising temperatures, which recorded 48 degrees Celsius.

The increase in the load index was accompanied by an increase in water consumption rate which reached 489 million imperial gallons, a difference of less than 11 million gallons from the production rate of half a billion, reports Al-Rai daily.

Informed sources in the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said “Despite the high rates of electricity and water consumption during the current period, the ministry’s production capacity is sufficient to meet the country’s needs for energy and water and requested consumers not to operate electrical appliances which consume too much power.

The sources expect the consumption rates during the remainder of the period from June to July next will remain high, due to the high temperatures, but the ministry is counting on the travel season to reduce part of the loads during the summer season.