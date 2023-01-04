The Ministry of Education conducting Wednesday morning, exams for the first semester for the academic year 2022/2023 for grade 12 students in the scientific and literary sections amid strict procedures.

According to a local Arabic daily the school administrations ensured no electronic devices were allowed inside the examination halls. The supervisors actively participated in all regions of the country for the smooth running of the exams.

The students of the scientific section answered the mathematics test and in the literary section the French language test, while the students of religious education continue their tests in Arabic language.