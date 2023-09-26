The Criminal Court has postponed the case of high school exam leaks to October 24 to summon the investigation officer and hear his testimony, after the court charged the defendants with money laundering worth 308 thousand dinars.

Today, the Criminal Court heard the case in which 11 defendants — teachers and administrators — in the Ministry of Education were accused, and the defendants’ defense team requested that the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education be summoned to hear his testimony, reports Al-Rai daily