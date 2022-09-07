Meteorologist, Dirar Al-Ali, confirmed that the country is currently experiencing hot and humid weather in coastal areas and most residential areas, an Arab daily reported. He added that humidity may reach 100 percent and may lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility due to light fog, especially on the coastal and agricultural areas.

In addition, Al-Ali said in a statement that during this time of year, the weakness and disintegration of the seasonal tropical depression affects the region during the summer, and the prevailing winds will be eastward and southeast, leading to a rise in relative humidity.

Humidity is expected to continue until next Friday, and will gradually decrease on Saturday, with the wind shifting to the northwest in the western regions, and variable directions of the winds. He indicated that the weather will be exceedingly hot in the western regions and relatively humid, especially on the sea and coastal areas. Al-Ali also mentioned that there are chances of scattered light rain on Thursday, which will likely decrease on Friday.