From being overweight to smoking, various risk factors can lay the foundation for high blood pressure, but “hidden” salt is the biggest culprit.

The “British Blood Pressure Charitable Association” explained that salt makes your body retain water and if you eat a lot, the extra water in your blood means that there is additional pressure on the walls of the blood vessels, which raises blood pressure. And if you already suffer from high blood pressure, too much salt will raise it even more, and it may mean that any blood pressure medications you take are not working as they should.

The British Association pointed out that reducing salt intake will start to make a difference very quickly, even within weeks, indicating that adults should eat less than six grams of salt per day.

The association warned that most of the salt we eat is hidden in the foods that we buy prepared, such as bread, biscuits, breakfast cereals, sauces and seasonings, as well as ready-made meals, and this hidden salt represents about three-quarters (75 percent) of the salt that people eat. This means that only a small amount comes from the salt you add to your cooking or at the table.

The association concluded saying, “Check the nutrition information on food labels to see if it is low, medium or high in salt, and compare it with other products to find healthy options.”