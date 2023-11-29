His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace this morning Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Anwar ul Haq Kakar and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his official visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support them and the common determination to enhance cooperation in various fields and at all levels for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples. They also discussed the most prominent issues of common interest and the latest developments in the region.

The meeting was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled and senior state officials.

