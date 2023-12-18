His Highness the Amir will take the constitutional oath on Wednesday in a special public session of the National Assembly.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad will take the constitutional oath at ten in the morning of Wednesday, in a special session of the National Assembly called for by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ahmed Al-Sa’adoun.

The invitation of the National Assembly Speaker for the special session stated, based on the request of the government as stated in the letter of His Highness the Prime Minister dated December 18, 2023, in accordance with the provisions of Article 60 of the Constitution, and based on Article 72 of the internal regulations of the National Assembly, I invite you to attend the special public session of the Council that will be held On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at ten in the morning.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the country, may God protect and preserve him, will take the constitutional oath.