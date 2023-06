An Amiri order was issued, Wednesday, accepting the resignation of the government and assigning His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his cabinet to act as caretaker government. This order came within the framework and articles of the constitution and the National Assembly will be informed.- KUNA



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait