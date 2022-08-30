In light of the current security developments in Iraq, precautionary measures have been intensified at the Abdali port, restricting entry and exit via the Safwan port for emergency purposes only, security sources told an Arabic paper.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas, issued the instruction to take precaution due to the current situation in Iraq, and to allow entry only to Kuwaitis coming from Iraq, as well as, Iraqis with valid residency in Kuwait. The directives also include entry and exit of members of the diplomatic corps.