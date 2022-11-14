The Ministry of Works is anticipating heavy to moderate rains by the end of this week, noting that there are continuous meetings with ministry officials in an effort to speed up the follow-up of water gathering in various regions.

Meanwhile, the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport revealed that the authority has received a site from the Kuwait Municipality outside the Jahra Governorate to drain rainwater that has collected at the Shaddiyah University and Sabah Al-Nasser, sources told a local Arabic daily.

The sources added, PART is keen to use water pumps in the Wafra area as precautionary measures to prevent the water gathering in these areas, pointing out that the earthen berm in the city of Sabah Al-Ahmad needs maintenance on a permanent basis, especially since some people continue to tamper with these berms during the camping period.