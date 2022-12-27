Meteorologist Issa Ramadan said the country is expected to experience sporadic light rains, starting from Tuesday noon until midnight. According to a daily paper, this comes with rising tides, instability in the weather, and chances of thunderstorms at night.

Ramadan said in a statement that this coincides with an atmospheric depression, which leads to low and medium clouds, with sporadic rain and wind with a speed of more than 45 km/h, anticipating a decrease in horizontal vision in some areas. He also noted a significant decrease in temperatures, with cold weather on Wednesday.

Moreover, Ramadan said that the weather may begin to gradually improve at dawn on Wednesday, with maximum temperatures between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 5 and 8 degrees Celsius.