The Kuwait Meteorological Department warned of thunderstorms ranging from moderate to high intensity in some areas, with cold winds and wind speeds that may reach upto 50 km/h which can lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility. The nights are expected to be colder with northwesterly winds accompanied by fog in some areas. While the rains are expected to continue until today noon.

Weather forecast observer, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawai told KUNA that Kuwait experienced moderate rainfall since Monday afternoon, gradually leading to heavy thunderstorms in some areas.