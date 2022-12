The Meteorological Department of the General Administration of Civil Aviation revealed that the highest level of rain was recorded in the Ahmadi region at 52 mm, while the amount of rainfall varied in other regions.

Tiny Ice flakes continued to fall, as security and traffic patrols were dispatched in order to assist in any emergencies due to the unstable weather conditions.

This comes as social media users circulated video clips of snowfall in Umm Al-Hayman, and several regions in the country.