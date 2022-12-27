Meteorologists say the country will be affected by sporadic rains, which will start gradually from this afternoon until dawn tomorrow.

The weather forecast observer at the Meteorological Department, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, told Kuwait News Agency that this is due to the extension of depression accompanied by a warm and moist air mass that coincides with the air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, reports a local Arabic daily.

He explained that this will bring in sporadic light to medium intensity rains; sometimes heavy, especially in the southern regions, and winds will blow at more than 50 kilometers per hour, with a decrease in horizontal visibility in some areas.

He stated the chance of rain will decrease from dawn Wednesday with northwesterly winds becoming active at regular intervals between 20 and 50 kilometers per hour.

He said that the maximum temperatures are expected to be between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperatures between 5 and 8 degrees Celsius.